Season 2 of The Terror Gets New Trailer

While American Horror Story and its boundary-pushing storylines might be the more popular genre TV series each year, last year AMC debuted The Terror, an adaptation of Dan Simmons’ novel of the same name. Instead of embracing gratuitous sex and violence, The Terror leaned into the dread of a group of 19th-century naval officers finding themselves stranded in the Arctic Circle as they descend into madness. While the series might not have earned the same number of viewers as other horror series, it earned a passionate following among genre fans, leading to the upcoming season, The Terror: Infamy. Check out the first trailer for the new season above before it debuts on August 12th.

The new season of the series focuses on a Japanese internment camp in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor. If this wasn’t already a terrifying enough experience, the camp is plagued by an otherworldly presence.

“[After] the bombing of Pearl Harbor, all Japanese-Americans were rounded up and incarcerated, with no charges, with no trial [or] due process, which is a central pillar of our justice system,” star George Takei previously shared with Entertainment Weekly. “There is the old Japanese literary form called Kaidan, ghost tales, that is fused onto this experience of Japanese-Americans. The people that were imprisoned were highly stressed, and some marriages broke up, some people went crazy, and they overlaid the story of yureis — spirits — and obake — ghosts that possess people.”

Takei also noted the personal significance of the story, as he and his family were detained into such a facility when he was younger.

“U.S. soldiers with bayonets on their rifles knocked on our door, and when my father answered it, we were literally pushed out of our home at gunpoint,” the actor admitted. “My mother was born in Sacramento, my father was a San Franciscan, and my brother and sister and I were born in Los Angeles. Yet, we had these faces. Simply because we looked like the people that bombed Pearl Harbor, we were put into these barbed wire prison camps for the duration of the war.”

The actor noted that an added level of fear is the similarities the show has to our current political climate.

“Absolutely it does,” Takei responded when discussing modern-day parallels of the story. “When Donald Trump made that statement, ‘We’re going to have a ban on Muslims coming into this country,’ I mean that’s the same thing that happened with us.”

The Terror: Infamy debuts on AMC on August 12th.

