Chris Carter Claims “It’s Anyone’s Guess” to More ‘The X-Files’

Gillian Anderson has made it very clear that Season 11 of The X-Files would be the last time she portrayed Agent Dana Scully in the sci-fi series, making fans wonder what that meant for the future of the franchise. Now that the latest season has come to a close, Chris Carter shared his thoughts about the series’ future, claiming that regardless of his outlook, the fate of The X-Files in any format is uncertain.

“I honestly don’t know right now. There’s so much that’s up in the air right now with Fox’s sale to Disney, and with Gillian’s announcement — which I respect — and with more X-Files stories to be told…right now it’s anyone’s guess,” Carter shared with Entertainment Weekly. “You know, it’s funny. The episode airs tonight and it’s the end of a year of my life devoted to this. I’m happy not to think about it for a little bit.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series debuted in 1993 and had its “series finale” in 2002. Fans wanted more of the adventures of Mulder and Scully, resulting in the 2008 film The X-Files: I Want to Believe and a six-episode revival series in 2016.

The passion from both the fans and creators grew even further, resulting in the 10-episode Season 11. Having portrayed the character for nearly 25 years, Anderson announced last fall that these episodes would be her last portrayal of Scully.

Carter initially claimed that with Scully, there would be no X-Files. More recently, however, the creator shared that there are many more X-Files stories to tell, regardless of Anderson’s involvement. Now that we’ve potentially seen another series finale, Carter knows there’s more life to the mythology, yet doesn’t know the best way to explore the narrative.

“I know there’s more life in this show, whether it’s — they’re doing a really interesting X-Files narrative game right now — while it would never be the same without Gillian, as I was saying I do think there are more stories to be told,” Carter confessed. “If this was the last episode, would I be happy? I don’t know. There are so many questions that this begs now. I’m standing with them on the end of that pier and thinking about the impossibility of it and the impossibility of not knowing what the future holds for them.”

Were you happy with the Season 11 finale? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]