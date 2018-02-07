‘The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson Poses Nude For PETA

There may be many mysteries without answer on The X-Files, but when it comes to how Gillian Anderson feels about fur, that’s one thing that is perfectly clear.

Anderson, who plays Agent Scully on the series, is posing naked save for a pair of costume cat ears for PETA‘s latest “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” ad. The image will appear on a 70-foot billboard hanging over Penn Station during New York Fashion week this month, is something Anderson said felt “liberating” to participate in. You can check out the image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I found it liberating to use my body to make an important statement,” Anderson said in a statement from PETA. “People tend to look away from anti-fur ads showing mangled animals, but they’re drawn to PETA’s ‘naked’ campaign, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

PETA has been running the “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign for several years with many celebrities posing without clothes as part of the campaign. As for Anderson, the actress has been a long-time supporter of PETA. In 2015, she starred in a television spot for the group after the finale of her NBC series Hannibal. Hannibal producer Bryan Fuller — who just exited Apple’s upcoming Amazing Stories reboot series — developed the ad which featured the actress sitting down to a dinner where her own leg was offered as the main course. In the ad, Anderson declared “eating meat, it’s a matter of taste” before the camera panned down to reveal her bandaged thigh.

However, while the billboard isn’t nearly as disturbing as the 2015 television spot, Anderson has been the subject of a lot of conversation for her role in season 11 of Fox’s The X-Files. While Anderson has been praised by fans for her return as Scully on the series, the actress has herself been outspoken that this season will be her last as the iconic character. Anderson told press at the Television Critics Association press event last month that she had decided to end her time as the character even before the series returned for season 10.

“I arrived at the decision before we did the previous six, but I was really curious,” Anderson said. “I felt that the previous six was going to be it. It was dipping our toe back in again … and getting to play these wonderful characters again. I think as [series creator] Chris [Carter] has said himself, that short stack of episodes felt like we were learning how to talk again and that this season of 10 feels like the pace is up and we’re running.”

The X-Files airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.