Gillian Anderson Decided to Leave Scully Behind Before ‘X-Files’ Season 10

Just as fans have been praising Agent Dana Scully’s return on The X-Files, actress Gillian Anderson has been reminding fans that this will be her last outing as the iconic character. This news may come as a surprise to some, but the actress shared this was a decision she came to at least three years ago, before she even returned to the series for Season 10.

“I arrived at the decision before we did the previous six, but I was really curious. I felt that the previous six was going to be it. It was dipping our toe back in again … and getting to play these wonderful characters again,” Anderson shared at the Television Critics Association press event. “I think as [series creator] Chris [Carter] has said himself, that short stack of episodes felt like we were learning how to walk again and that this season of 10 feels like the pace is up and we’re running.”

Anderson wasn’t the only one who wasn’t fulfilled with those six episodes, as fans of the series were disappointed that the final episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the series’ future uncertain.

“I wouldn’t necessarily have been happy if those six were how we said goodbye,” Anderson confessed. “There’s lots of things that I want to do in my life and in my career and it’s been an extraordinary opportunity and extraordinary character and I am hugely grateful.”

The series has crossed multiple mediums, resulting in feature films and audiobooks, but Anderson sounded quite definitive that this would be the last time we’d see her as Scully.

“It’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. It just is,” Anderson admitted. “I’m finished, and that’s the end of that.”

David Duchovny’s future with the series, on the other hand, is up for debate.

“I’ve tried to say goodbye to Fox Mulder many times and I failed. And they all went and did the show without me, so how do you like that? I’m feeling pretty pissed off, now that I remember,” Duchovny joked.

Creator Chris Carter, however, has sounded confident that the show couldn’t exist without the specific relationship between the two Agents.

“For me, the show has always been Mulder and Scully,” Carter shared during a Reddit AMA. “So the idea of doing the show without her isn’t something I’ve ever had to consider.”

It’s also possible that this current season could be the end of the character, effectively ruling out Scully’s return.

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]