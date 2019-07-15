Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell Trailer Released Online

The trailer for Rob Zombie‘s 3 From Hell is now online, and you can watch it above! Fans have waited years for this threequel to Zombie’s cult hits House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, so there will be a lot opinion about how this third chapter of the franchise stacks up to its predecessors.

Watch the trailer above and get the breakdown on it below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The plot of 3 From Hell has been kept tightly under wraps, but fans of the series could never forget the finale of The Devil’s Rejects, wherein the titular psychotic “Rejects” – Capt. Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis Firefly (Bill Moseley) and Vera-Ellen “Baby” Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie) – were cornered on a road by an army of police, which led to a suicide shootout between the killers and cops, memorably set to the tunes of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird”. The implication was that the Devil’s Rejects went out in a blaze of bullet-ridden glory – but as the trailer from 3 From Hell now reveals, Satan wasn’t quite done with this trio yet.

Hence why the title of this threequel may refer to an actual “three” who were sent (back) from Hell to terrorize Earth once again.

The trailer doesn’t make it clear whether “The 3” escape from custody after their miraculous survival, or if their status as rockstar celebrities somehow gets them off the hook for their crimes. Whatever the case may be, the trio definitely ends up in Mexico, where they can (as Otis puts) have a, “Real Day of the Dead.” There looks to be some mixup with cartel-style killers, while cops and/or Federales are also on the tail of the three psycho maniacs. In true Zombie fashion (see: his Halloween remakes, if you dare) there are also indications of brutal, borderline sadistic, moments of violence. Once extended scene of Otis pistol-whipping someone to death with a revolver (while Richard Brake’s Winslow Coltrane looks on with glee) has all the gross, bone-crunching emphasis that you expect in a Zombie movie.

Here’s the cast for 3 From Hell:

Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, Clint Howard, Richard Brake, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Danny Trejo, Dallas Page, Dot Jones, Richard Riehle, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck, Sean Whalen, Richard Edson, Emilio Rivera, Tom Papa, Sylvia Jefferies, Kevin Jackson, David Ury, Pancho Moler, Lucinda Jenney, Christopher B. Duncan, Billy Blair, Jan Hoag Steven, Michael Quezada, Bill Oberst Jr. ,Tomas Boykin, Stacie Greenwell, Rob Welsh, Tracey A. Leigh.

3 From Hell is slated to hit theaters in September, with an exact date TBA.