Rob Zombie Shares First ‘Three From Hell’ Teaser

Rob Zombie fans learned the exciting news earlier this year that the filmmaker was making a follow-up to his immensely popular The Devil’s Rejects, yet no official release schedule was confirmed. The director took to Instagram to confirm that, while we have a long wait ahead of us before seeing Three From Hell, anyone attending his concerts on his upcoming tour will get a taste of what to expect. Check out the teaser Zombie will show during his concerts below.

Zombie shared what appeared to be a teaser for the film while adding the caption, “Keep your eyes peeled for the THREE FROM HELL trailer during our show! A little preview for you all. It not often you get to watch 14,000 people watch a trailer.”

The video above doesn’t offer audiences a look at any actual footage from the upcoming sequel, merely relying on a familiarity with Devil’s Rejects to build excitement. Zombie claimed fans attending his concerts will get to see a “trailer,” which would imply actual footage, though it’s likely he’s merely referring to the above teaser.

Zombie began teasing fans in May with images from the upcoming film, yet he also confirmed we shouldn’t expect to see the film before the end of the year. In fact, the filmmaker won’t even begin work on editing the horror film until his upcoming tour has wrapped up.

“We’re done shooting it. And, basically, the process just stops and waits for me,” Zombie shared with Trunk Nation. “The film will just basically sit and wait till I get back from tour, which is the end of August, maybe… I don’t remember when the tour ends… beginning of September. And then we’ll start editing. And that’ll take me through the rest of the year.”

Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Danny Trejo will all return to reprise their roles.

Teaser posters for the film have included a 2019 release confirmation, without any specifics on when next year the film could be completed.

Stay tuned for details on Three From Hell.

