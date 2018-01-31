Tobin Bell Reveals His Favorite ‘Saw’ Traps

Since the series’ debut in 2004, the Saw films have delivered audiences all manner of gruesome devices that force victims to choose between sacrificing their flesh for survival or certain death. Actor Tobin Bell, who plays Jigsaw in the series, recently shared some of his favorite traps featured in the series, admitting his favorites spawn from the first three films.

“Lying in that pool of blood in Saw I, would you consider that a ‘trap’?” Bell pondered with CinemaBlend. “It’s a trick, it’s an illusion. It’s a quiet part of the trap that doesn’t reveal its ugly head until late in the game. So, I like that one.”

The original film focused on two characters who were chained by the ankle to radiators and were given hacksaws that were strong enough to cut through bone, but not through chains. As the characters debated how to get out of their situation, Jigsaw laid on the floor between them, pretending to be dead, only to reveal himself as the mastermind of the situation after the characters made their decisions.

In the third film, one character is strapped down in a large vat, with a series of slaughtered pigs being liquefied and poured into this vat. If the victim didn’t escape, he would have drowned in the vile liquid.

“The pigs come to play in Saw III. There’s a judge in a vat,” Bell recalled. “And I remember in the ’60s we used to call law enforcement ‘pigs.’ So the judge and the pigs they kind of went together. It was a judge who had been insensitive in his judgment so, I love the pigs.”

Another one of the actor’s favorite traps was featured in the second film, in which a drug addict had to climb into a pit full of hypodermic needles to find a key that would unlock restraints.

“Loved the needle pit that [actress] Shawnee Smith gets into in Saw II,” Bell confessed. “When I say ‘loved,’ I’m not sure that word is appropriate, but, fascinated by.”

Bell was most recently see as a murderous mastermind in Jigsaw, which is out now on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD.

