Trailer Debuts for ‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’

AMC has released the first trailer for Eli Roth‘s upcoming, star-studded docuseries Eli Roth’s History of Horror.

From the same folks who brought Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics, Roth’s series brings up iconic actors, writers, and more from the horror genre to take a look at the films, novels, and more that have haunted audience’s dreams.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Featuring A-list storytellers like Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Robert Englund, Linda Blair, Tippi Hedren, Rob Zombie, Haley Joel Osment, Jack Black, John Landis, Jamie Lee Curtis and more, Eli Roth’s History of Horror brings together the masters of horror – icons and stars who define the genre – to explore its biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present. Each one-hour episode will take viewers on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved through the eras and impacted society, as well as why loyal fans remain addicted to fear.

You can see the trailer above, via Collider.

It is likely no surprise that AMC, home to The Walking Dead, will lean into that with the series premiere, in which Roth and company discuss zombies, on October 14. The following week, and leading into Halloween, the filmmaker will host a two-part deep dive into the history of cinema’s slashers — something we are sure Jamie Lee Curtis, fresh off a return to Halloween, will be a great guest for.

Executive produced by award-winning horror film director, writer, producer and actor, Eli Roth (“Cabin Fever,” “Hostel”), the documentary series brings together the masters of horror – the storytellers and stars who define the genre – to explore its biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present.

Each one-hour episode will take viewers on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved through the eras and impacted society, as well as why loyal fans remain addicted to fear. The series features A-list storytellers including Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Robert Englund, Linda Blair, Tippi Hedren, Rob Zombie, Haley Joel Osment, Jack Black, John Landis, Jamie Lee Curtis, Elijah Wood, Slash, Catherine Hardwicke, Norman Reedus among many others.

AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horrorpremieres on AMC Sunday, October 14.