Trick 'r Treat Director Says Sequel Is in "Very Active Development"

Released straight to video back in 2009, filmmaker Mike Dougherty's Trick 'r Treat has gained a passionate following over the years, with the filmmaker himself recently confirming at a screening of the film that a sequel is in "very active development." Of course, this doesn't mean that a follow-up is definitively moving forward, but knowing that a sequel is at least being pursued is sure to excite audiences. Sadly, with updates about a sequel having been revealed at various other points in time, it's unknown how much progress has been made on the concept or when such a project could come to fruition.

Beyond Fest, who hosted the screening of Trick 'r Treat, shared on Twitter the confirmation of Dougherty's comments at the screening of the sequel being in "very active development." The filmmaker also confirmed at the event that these comments don't, however, mean that the project is officially greenlit.

Part of the film's complicated legacy is that it didn't have the buzz to earn a major theatrical release, only being screened as part of various film festivals in 2007 and 2008. The film eventually earned a home video release through Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Video in 2009, at a time when physical media was starting to wane yet streaming and VOD hadn't yet taken prominence.

In 2013, a sequel was seemingly announced, following the film earning a cult following among horror fans, though few updates on the project have been confirmed in the years since. Dougherty went on to direct films such as Krampus and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Back in 2019, Dougherty addressed the idea of a sequel.

"Oh man, it's that time of year! I feel like that's become the new Halloween tradition: ask Mike about Trick 'r Treat 2!" Dougherty shared with ComicBookMovie.com. "Listen, I'm intrigued by the idea and it's completely up to Legendary. It's been a few years since we initially talked about it and there's been a regime change since then. They still have the property and they love it and there's still a long line of merchandise and a continuing line of comic books based on the film but the ball is in their court. The moment they say they're interested and ready to go, we'll see if the stars align."

There have since been more regime changes at Legendary, which could be why the project is in "active development."

