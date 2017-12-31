‘Twilight Zone’ New Year’s Marathon Airing on SyFy

SyFy is giving audiences a chance to start the new year off in The Twilight Zone.

SyFy will air a Twilight Zone marathon beginning New Year’s Eve. The marathon continues all New Year’s Day and concludes on January 2nd.

The Twilight Zone is an anthology series, so you don’t need to watch from the beginning. You can pick and choose which episodes you’d most like to see or flip on SyFy at random.

The marathon began at 4 am ET, so if you’re not watching already then you’ve missed a few episodes. If you want to jump in, here’s the full schedule of what you’ve missed and what’s still to come. Plan accordingly (all times ET):

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017

4 am: The Howling Man

4:30 am: Where Is Everybody?

5 am: The Thirty-Fathom Grave

6 am: Mirror Image

6:30 am: The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank

7 am: A Piano in the House

7:30 am: The Bard

8:30 am: The Rip Van Winkle Caper

9 am: Escape Clause

9:30 am: Shadow Play

10 am: The Obsolete Man

10:30 am: The Mirror

11 am: The Little People

11:30 am: A Quality of Mercy

12 pm: Valley of the Shadow

1 pm: The Prime Movers

1:30 pm: Back There

2 pm: The Lateness of the Hour

2:30 pm: The Fever

3 pm: The Midnight Sun

3:30 pm: The Arrival

4 pm: The Grave

4:30 pm: Five Characters in Search of an Exit

5 pm: Nothing in the Dark

5:30 pm: The Lonely

6 pm: The Bewitchin’ Pool

6:30 pm: Person or Persons Unknown

7 pm: Hocus-Pocus and Frisby

7:30 pm: Stopover in a Quiet Town

8 pm: It’s a Good Life

8:30 pm: A Kind of Stopwatch

9 pm: I Sing the Body Electric

9:30 pm: The Invaders

10 pm: The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street

10:30 pm: The Dummy

11 pm: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet

11:30 pm: The Masks

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

12 am: Of Late I Think of Cliffordville

1 am: The After Hours

1:30 am: A Hundred Yards Over the Rim

2 am: The Silence

2:30 am: The Gift

3 am: Mr. Garrity and the Graves

3:30 am: A Most Unusual Camera

4 am: One More Pallbearer

4:30 am: Judgement Night

5 am: He’s Alive

6 am: The Old Man in the Cave

6:30 am: The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine

7 am: Cavender Is Coming

7:30 am: A Short Drink From a Certain Fountain

8 am: A World of His Own

8:30 am: Ring-a-Ding Girl

9 am: Twenty-Two

9:30 am: A Stop at Willoughby

10 am: Nightmare as a Child

10:30 am: Sounds and Silences

11 am: Probe 7, Over and Out

11:30 am: What’s in the Box?

12 pm: In Praise of Pip

12:30 pm: The Brain Center at Mr. Whipple’s

1 pm: From Agnes With Love

1:30p m: The Trade-Ins

2 pm: The Self-Improvement of Salvadore Ross

2:30 pm: The Mighty Casey

3 pm: Long Distance Call

3:30 pm: Walking Distance

4 pm: The Hitch-Hiker

4:30 pm: The Encounter

5 pm: People Are Alike All Over

5:30 pm: Little Girl Lost

6 pm: A Game of Pool

6:30 pm: Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?

7 pm: The 7th Is Made Up of Phantoms

7:30 pm: The Odyssey of Flight 33

8 pm: Nick of Time

8:30 pm: Time Enough at Last

9 pm: The Shelter

9:30 pm: Living Doll

10 pm: To Serve Man

10:30 pm: A Penny for Your Thoughts

11 pm: Eye of the Beholder

11:30 pm: Number 12 Looks Just Like You

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018

12 am: The New Exhibit

1 am: Night Call

1:30 am: And When the Sky Was Opened

2 am: I Shot an Arrow Into the Air

2:30 am: The Long Morrow

3 am: Spur of the Moment

3:30 am: Four O’Clock

This is a perfect way to catch up on the classic Twilight Zone before Jordan Peele’s reboot comes to CBS All Access.