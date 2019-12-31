Twilight Zone’s New Year’s Eve Marathon: How to Watch and Full Episode List

The new year is almost here, so you know what that means. Tonight will be filled with celebrations as friends and families prepare for 2020. With just hours left of the current decades, SyFy is ready to say goodbye to 2019 with a special sendoff, and it has to do with Twilight Zone.

Yes, SyFy is back at it again with its annual Twilight Zone marathon for New Year’s Eve. The marathon will show off a slew of fan-favorite episodes, and you can catch it now if you turn on the TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The marathon is airing on SyFy right now as it began on December 31 at 6:00 am EST. It will carry on until January 2, 2020 at 4:00 am EST. This means you will be able to binge Twilight Zone on New Year’s Day as well… that is, if you are up for the spooky challenge.

With just under 48 hours to marathon, SyFy is airing a sample of iconic Twilight Zone episodes. You can check out the full schedule of episodes below (via Do You Remember), so be sure to make down when your favorites are playing!

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

6am: One for the Angels

6:30am: Mr. Denton on Doomsday

7am: The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine

7:30am: Walking Distance

8am: Escape Clause

8:30am: Perchance to Dream

9am: Judgment Night

9:30am: And When the Sky Was Opened

10am: What You Need

10:30am: The Four of Us Are Dying

11am: Third From the Sun

11:30am: The Fever

12pm: The Last Flight

12:30pm: The Purple Testament

1pm: Elegy

1:30pm: A World of Difference

2pm: Long Live Walter Jameson

2:30pm: People Are Alike All Over

3pm: Execution

3:30pm: The Big Tall Wish

4pm: A Nice Place to Visit

4:30pm: Nightmare as a Child

5pm: A Stop at Willoughby

5:30pm: The Chaser

6pm: A Passage for Trumpet

6:30pm: Mr. Bevis

7pm: Where Is Everybody? (series premiere episode that first aired Oct. 2, 1959)

7:30pm: Time Enough at Last

8pm: The Hitch-Hiker

8:30pm: The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street

9pm: Eye of the Beholder

9:30pm: The Invaders

10pm: It’s a Good Life

10:30pm: Five Characters in Search of an Exit

11pm: The Dummy

11:30pm: Living Doll

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

12am: The Mighty Casey

12:30am: A World of His Own

1am: King Nine Will Not Return

1:30am: A Man in the Bottle

2am: Nervous Man in a Four Dollar Room

2:30am: A Thing About Machines

3am: The Howling Man

3:30am: The Lateness of the Hour

4am: The Trouble With Templeton

4:30am: A Most Unusual Camera

5am: Night of the Meek

5:30am: Dust

6am: Back There

6:30am: The Whole Truth

7am: A Penny for Your Thoughts

7:30am: Twenty Two

8am: The Odyssey of Flight 33

8:30am: Mr. Dingle, the Strong

9am: Static

9:30am: The Prime Movers

10am: Long Distance Call

10:30am: A Hundred Yards Over the Rim

11am: The Rip Van Winkle Caper

11:30am: The Silence

12pm: Shadow Play

12:30pm: The Mind and the Matter

1pm: The Obsolete Man

1:30pm: Two

2pm: The Arrival

2:30pm: The Shelter

3pm: The Passersby

3:30pm: A Game of Pool

4pm: The Mirror

4:30pm: The Grave

5pm: Deaths-Head Revisited

5:30pm: Still Valley

6pm: The Jungle

6:30pm: Once Upon a Time

7pm: The Lonely

7:30pm: I Shot an Arrow Into the Air

8pm: Mirror Image

8:30pm: The After Hours

9pm: Nick of Time

9:30pm: Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?

10pm: The Midnight Sun

10:30pm: To Serve Man

11pm: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet

11:30pm: The Masks

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

12am: A Quality of Mercy

12:30am: Nothing in the Dark

1am: One More Pallbearer

1:30am: Dead Man’s Shoes

2am: The Hunt

2:30am: Showdown With Rance McGrew

3am: Kick the Can

3:30am: A Piano in the House

Will you be tuning into this marathon to help ring in the new year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!