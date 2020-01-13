Jordan Peele to Write Twilight Zone Season 2 Episode

Get Out and Us filmmaker Jordan Peele is writing an episode for the second season of his The Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access. Peele, who brought the reboot of the classic horror anthology series to life last year as well as serves as host, following in the footsteps of the legendary Rod Serling will pen the epsidoe entitled “Downtime” according to a revelation at the TCA winter press tour.

While there are no details on the premise of “Downtime”, the episode will feature Deadpool actress Morena Baccarin, Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo, and Toy Story 4‘s Tony Hale. The news that Peele is writing the script for “Downtime” marks the first time he has written for the series, though he did receive a story credit for last season’s “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet”, an updated take on the classic “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet”.

Several other episode titles were revealed during the presentation including “The Who of You”, “A Human Face”, an episode simply entitled “8”, “Among the Untrodden” and “Meet in the Middle”.

The Twilight Zone was officially renewed for a second season last April with the announcement revealing that the initial debut of the series coming in as a record-setter for the streaming service at the time.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

The Twilight Zone season two is set to contain 10-episodes and will feature Morena Baccarin (Gotham, Firefly), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), Ethan Embry (Can’t Hardly Wait, Sneaky Pete), Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead), Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens), Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development), Abbie Hern, Sophia Macy, Community’s Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs, Chris Meloni (Law & Order: SVU, Happy!), Billy Porter (Pose), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) and Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me). A specific release date has not yet been given but it is expected to debut in 2020.

