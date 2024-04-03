Untitled Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler Project Adds Delroy Lindo

While Marvel fans are still waiting on updates about the MCU's Blade, another supernatural thriller has caught people's attention. It was previously announced that Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler would be reteaming up with Michael B. Jordan for an untitled vampire film at Warner Bros. It was confirmed last month that the movie would be heading into theaters in 2025. The Hollywood Reporter announced today that Delroy Lindo has joined the cast of the film. This is especially interesting considering Lindo was cast in Blade way back in 2021.

According to the report, not much is known about the film, including Lindo's role. While folks have been referring to it as "Ryan Coogler's vampire movie," it's only been confirmed that the film is a supernatural thriller. There have been rumors that the movie will be set in the Jim Crow-era South and will feature vampires in addition to southern supernatural traditions. There have also been reports that Jordan is playing twins in the project. THR also revealed there are whispers of Lindo's role having a "musical element."

Coogler will be producing the untitled project alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Two-time Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who has scored all four of Coogler's previous films, will executive produce the new movie alongside Rebecca Cho and Will Greenfield.

This project marks Coogler's fifth feature film, all of which have also involved both Jordan and Göransson. Jordan starred in 2013's Fruitvale Station, 2015's Creed, and 2018's Black Panther. He returned for a small role in 2021's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, keeping their collaboration streak intact. Göransson composed the music for all four of those films, winning his first Oscar for his work on Black Panther. He recently earned his second Academy Award for scoring Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Who Is Sill Involved With Blade?

Bassam Tariq was originally slated to direct Blade with Stacy Osei-Kuffour penning the script, but they exited two months before production was originally supposed to start. Yann Demange stepped in as director while Michael Green was hired as screenwriter. Currently, it is still unclear when the film will start production. As for the cast, Mahershala Ali is still signed on as the titular character. It was previously reported that Lindo and Mia Goth were also signed on to the project, and there has been no news suggesting they've also departed. However, Aaron Pierre recently confirmed he is no longer attached to the project.

"We're working on it. That's the best I could tell you," Ali said in a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly. "I'm really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we'll be back at it relatively soon."

Currently, Blade is scheduled to be released on November 7th, 2025. The "Untitled Ryan Coogler Event Film" is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 7, 2025.