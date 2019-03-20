‘Us’ Box Office Is Tracking to Beat ‘A Quiet Place’

Last year’s A Quiet Place had a strong opening at the box office, bringing in $50 million to win its opening weekend. It’s a number that outpaced the early projections for the Paramount Pictures film and lined up nicely with the near-universal critical acclaim the film also brought in. Now, Jordan Peele‘s Us is tracking to have a very successful opening weekend itself — one that will beat A Quiet Place‘s debut take.

According to Exhibitor Relations, the advance ticket sales for Us are currently creepin’ (yes, they used that pun specifically) towards a $60 million plus opening box office. It’s an impressive number, especially when one considers that Us could do what A Quiet Place did before it and ultimately over-index its tracking for a much higher opening. It’s also worth noting that Us is also outpacing Peele’s previous horror film, Get Out.

Peele’s follow-up to Get Out is also winning in more than advance ticket sales or box office projections. Us had a debut Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent, meaning that at the time the score was revealed the film was given a positive review by every critic who had reviewed it. This makes director Peele two for two when it comes to his films. If you recall, after a few screenings of Get Out back in 2017, the director’s debut also held onto a 100 percent score. Even now, two years later, Get Out is boasting an incredible 98 percent Fresh score with 341 positive reviews against a mere six negative. Us, as of this moment, seems to be right on track for similar success.

For those unfamiliar, Us follows a mother ((Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) who take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

That chaos is what will take the film into horror movie territory. Peele made it very clear on social media Sunday that Us is a horror movie and he spoke a bit about how he likes to play around with various elements of the horror genre — among others — in his films to The Hollywood Reporter before that.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” Peele previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Us lands in theaters on March 22nd.