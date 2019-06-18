Jordan Peele Shoots Down Popular Us Fan Theory

Filmmaker Jordan Peele proved to be more than just a one-hit wonder in the world of horror, as his follow-up to Get Out, Us, became a huge financial and critical success. Much like his directorial debut, Us offered audiences a complex mythology that left them leaving the film scratching their heads about what it all meant. With Us now landing on Blu-ray, fans have been able to dig into the release’s special features, which includes a director’s commentary from Peele. The filmmaker might not lay everything out for audiences, but he did refute one of the the biggest fan theories about the narrative.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Us

The film focuses on a family who is attacked by seemingly exact replicas of themselves, only to learn that these are people who lived underground who only recently emerged to replace the individuals who lived on the surface. While some fans thought that the family’s son Jason was secretly one of these “tethered” individuals the whole time, Peele refutes that notion.

“I always thought of the family in terms of a certain archetypal foursome,” Peele revealed on the commentary [H/T The Hollywood Reporter]. “Adelaide is the leader, the captain. Zora is the warrior. She acts before she thinks and she kicks ass. Gabe is the fool, even though on the surface he looks like he might be the leader or the warrior. And Jason is the wizard. He’s the magician.”

Peele added, “I have this kinda concept of Jason that he can sorta see through the veil. You can see these moments where he’s observing his mother and he’s meant to be a little step ahead of us, the most clever of us that’s sorta figuring out there’s something more to Adelaide’s story than we see.”

The film’s synopsis reads, “Set along the North California coastline, Adelaide Wilson ( Lupita Nyong’o) reluctantly returns to her beachside childhood home with her family and finds that she is haunted by unresolved trauma from her past along with a string of eerie coincidences. As darkness falls after a tense day at the beach, the Wilsons discover four figures standing in their driveway. They soon realize this is only the beginning of their troubles as they find that the four figures are terrifying and uncanny opponents: doppelgängers of themselves.”

Us is out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

