New ‘Us’ Trailer Leaked by Jordan Peele on Reddit Ahead of Super Bowl

Movie fans are eager to see which trailers debut during tonight’s Super Bowl, and it looks like Jordan Peele’s Us has already gotten ahead of the game.

In the first post to the subreddit for Peele’s production company, Monkeypaw Productions, the writer-director “leaked” a one-minute trailer for the upcoming film. Peele then confirmed the trailer was legit on his Twitter account.

Us follows a mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

Along with Nyong’o, Duke, and moss, Us is also set to feature Tim Heidecker (Great Job!), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Anna Diop (Titans), Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, and Madison Curry.

The film’s first trailer, which debuted on Christmas day, created quite a lot of buzz online, with people eager to figure out what kind of horror story Peele was wanting to tell after Get Out.

“I’m such a horror nut that the genre confusion of Get Out broke my heart a little.” Peele revealed in a recent interview. “I set out to make a horror movie, and it’s kind of not a horror movie. As a horror fan, I really wanted to contribute something to that world.”

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” Peele previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Us will debut on March 22nd.