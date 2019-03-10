First ‘Us’ Reactions Hit Social Media

Jordan Peele’s Us doesn’t hit theaters for another two weeks, but audiences in Austin, Texas got their first look at the film as it kicked off this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival. With Peele’s last horror film, Get Out, becoming a cultural sensation and earning the filmmaker an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, audiences have been incredibly eager to see what horrors the filmmaker has in store for audiences.

First reports of the film are positive, and it looks like Peele has another hit on his hands!

In the film, a mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

Joi McMillan of the Hollywood Reporter

My god, #UsMovie . Winston Duke plays corny dad pitch perfectly. Lupita Nyong’o did THAT with such a chilling performance. I’m not looking into a mirror anytime soon #SXSW pic.twitter.com/gQplTPPQW9 — Joi @ SXSW (@jumpedforjoi) March 9, 2019

Brandon Katz of The Observer

#Us is laugh out loud hilarious and disturbingly eerie all at once. Jordan Peele has a real command of imagery—suggestive visual language that amplifies a desired tone. It works really well for Us, which rolls along at a great pace. Watch out for this one. — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) March 9, 2019

Erik Davis of Fandango

Jordan Peele’s #Us is absolutely nuts! Deliriously horrific, incredibly inventive, it has elements of the home invasion & zombie movies, but it is unlike anything I have ever seen. Wildly captivating from start to finish. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/vATBSUhD7e — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 9, 2019

Ramin Setoodeh of Variety

It’s official: Jordan Peele is the new Spielberg. #Us is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year. #SXSW — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 9, 2019

Bea Loayza of Bloody Disgusting

Well #Us was much more ambitious than I expected. And dense. One things for sure, there’s no moment of rest. The ladies dominate the show: LUPITA, Shahadi Joseph, and Elizabeth Moss are excellent. #sxsw #sxsw2019 — Bea Loayza @ SXSW (@beansproutbea) March 9, 2019

Trace Thurman of Bloody Disgusting

Well, #Us is a solid follow-up to #GetOut. More of a traditional horror effort that proves Jordan Peele can craft a scare (or twenty). One moment actually made me scream. Nyong’O is the MVP. Holy hell what a performance(s). Moss is also superb in her limited screen time. — Trace Thurman @ SXSW ?️‍? (@TracedThurman) March 9, 2019

Angie Han of Mashable

#UsMovie is a heck of an experience. Funny enough to make you laugh, scary enough to make you scream, genuinely heartbreaking in moments, anchored by several incredible dual performances, especially Lupita’s. #SXSW — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 9, 2019

Ashley Menzel of We Live Entertainment

What. The. F$%!. #UsMovie proves #JordanPeele is a master of suspense and horror. Seriously intense film. Prepare yourselves! pic.twitter.com/TuPx0IMNSV — Ashley Menzel @ SXSW (@AshleyGMenzel) March 9, 2019

Scott Mantz

US: Well, that was…DIFFERENT! Engrossing, scary, intense & unnerving, but also weird & bizarre! A bold, ambitious, *unpredictable* dark comedy, but what’s it all mean? A peculiar film, not sure what to make of it, need to see again! That’s a good thing…right? #USmovie #SXSW pic.twitter.com/0sBEg2P0Y9 — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) March 9, 2019

Frank Pallotta of CNN

#UsMovie is a house of horrors. More terrifying, but as fun as GET OUT. And what it says about our divided country also shows that @JordanPeele is a new master of suspense. The enemy is — and maybe always has been — us.



I’ll never listen to “Good Vibrations” the same way again. pic.twitter.com/WV7vUzmYOr — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 9, 2019

