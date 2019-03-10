Horror

First ‘Us’ Reactions Hit Social Media

Jordan Peele’s Us doesn’t hit theaters for another two weeks, but audiences in Austin, Texas got […]

Jordan Peele’s Us doesn’t hit theaters for another two weeks, but audiences in Austin, Texas got their first look at the film as it kicked off this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival. With Peele’s last horror film, Get Out, becoming a cultural sensation and earning the filmmaker an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, audiences have been incredibly eager to see what horrors the filmmaker has in store for audiences.

First reports of the film are positive, and it looks like Peele has another hit on his hands!

In the film, a mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

Scroll down to see what audiences are saying about Us before it lands in theaters on March 22nd!

Joi McMillan of the Hollywood Reporter

Brandon Katz of The Observer

Erik Davis of Fandango

Ramin Setoodeh of Variety

Bea Loayza of Bloody Disgusting

Trace Thurman of Bloody Disgusting

Angie Han of Mashable

Ashley Menzel of We Live Entertainment

Scott Mantz

Frank Pallotta of CNN

