New ‘Us’ Poster Brings the Terror of Lupita Nyong’o

Jordan Peele’s new horror nightmare Us has just released a new poster – and it pretty much proves that Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o may be the most terrifying thing to hit the horror genre in a long time!

Synopsis: In order to get away from their busy lives, the Wilson family take a vacation to Santa Cruz, California with the plan of spending time with their friends, the Tyler family. On a day at the beach, their young son Jason almost wanders off, causing his mother Adelaide to become protective of her family. That night, four mysterious people break into Adelaide’s childhood home in which they’re staying at. The family is shocked to find out that the intruders look like and talk like them only that they have grotesque appearances. Adelaide knows who these “monsters” are and soon the family begins a cat-and-mouse game with their psychotic doppelgangers while more of “the Tethered” begin to invade the town.

The trailers for Us have showcased just how good Nyong’o, in particular, is at bringing her dark doppleganger to life. That raspy whisper, wide-eyed penetrating stare – even the way she runs and moves like some kind of strange creature… it’s chilling stuff, and it totally makes Nyong’o seem like even more worthy of the Oscar she already has for 12 Years A Slave – and the ones we’re pretty sure she’ll be up for in the future (maybe even for this film?).

Social media reactions to this new poster already echo one big consensus: it’s incredibly refreshing to see a poster that puts an actual actor front and center, and uses actual performance to create the image, and convey is importance. In the era where every other one-sheet is airbrushed and photoshopped into a cold an impersonal image with little emotion – this is a blessed alternative.

Us hits theaters on March 22nd.