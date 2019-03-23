‘Us’ Headed for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Jordan’s Peele’s Get Out follow-up Us is set to break records at the box office. The film is blowing past projections, opening with $29 million on Friday. The film is now on track for a $68 million opening weekend from 3,741 screens. If that estimate holds, Us will open to twice what Get Out, Peele’s debut film, opened to in 2017 ($33.3 million). It will also set a new record for opening weekend for an original horror film, surpassing the $50.2 million record set by A Quiet Place in 2017. Us has found near-universal critical acclaim, though fans gave it a B CinemaScore (compared to an A for Get Out).

Captain Marvel, the latest from Marvel Studios, move into second places after two weeks in first. Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. It is the first female-led Marvel Studios film. Set in the 1990s, the film sees Danvers, a Kree hero, returning to Earth where she rediscovers her past and tries to stop a war. Larson will reprise her role as Carol Danvers to battle Thanos in Avengers: Endgame in April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wonder Park falls to fourth place in its second weekend. The film will earn an estimated $6.9 million for the weekend, bringing its total to $28.6 million. The animated feature from Paramount Pictures tells the story of a young girl who discovers the imaginary theme park she built with her mother has somehow come to life.



How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World moves into fifth place. The film will earn another $9.3 million, bringing its box office total $146 million. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is the final installment of the franchise, based on the books by Cressida Cowell. In the film, Toothless leaves Berk to search for a mythical hidden world of dragons.

Have you seen Us? What did you think? Let us know in the comments!

Keep reading to see this weekend’s full top 10 at the box office.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

1. Us

Opening Weekend

Friday: $28.6 million

Weekend: $68 million

Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

Us is written and directed by Jordan Peele and stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker,

2. Captain Marvel

Week Three

Friday: $9.1 million

Weekend: $33.9 million

Total: $320.3 million

Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and the Skrulls. Living on Earth in 1995, she keeps having recurring memories of another life as U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. With help from Nick Fury, Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her special superpowers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.

Captain Marvel is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

3. Five Feet Apart

Week Two

Friday: $2.8 million

Weekend: $9.3 million

Total: $27 million

Seventeen-year-old Stella spends most of her time in the hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control — all of which get put to the test when she meets Will, an impossibly charming teen who has the same illness. There’s an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction.

Five Feet Apart is written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis and directed by Justin Baldoni. The films stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse

4. Wonder Park

Week Two

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $8.2 million

Total: $28.6 million

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Wonder Park‘s voice cast includes Brianna Denski, Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Kath Soucie, Norbert Leo Butz, and Kevin Chamberlin.

5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Week Five

Friday: $1.6 million

Weekend: $6.9 million

Total: $146.1 million

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destinies are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure. For How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2).

The film’s voice cast includes Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, and F. Murray Abraham.

6. A Madea Famil Funeral

Week Four

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

Total: $65.7 million

A joyous family reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea and the gang find themselves planning a funeral in the backwoods of Georgia.

A Madea Family Funeral is written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, who also stars in several roles. The film also features Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely.

7. Gloria Bell

Week Three

Friday: $439,000

Weekend: $1.5 million

Total: $2.2 million

A free-spirited divorcee spends her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. She soon finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with the joys of budding love and the complications of dating.

Gloria Bell is written and directed by Sebastián Lelio, reimagining his 2013 film Gloria. The film stars Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera, Caren Pistorius, Brad Garrett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Rita Wilson, Sean Astin, and Holland Taylor

8. No Manches Frida 2

Week Two

Friday: $366,000

Weekend: $1.4 million

Total: $6.2 million

Ex-convict Zequi is about to marry Lucy, the love of his life, until jitters turn into a full-blown fiasco and she calls off the wedding. Meanwhile, the school finds itself in deep trouble as the gang heads to the water to compete in the tournament of their lives. Once they’re all seaside, Lucy runs into her old high school sweetheart — the coach of the opposing squad. Zequi must now pull out all the stops to wrangle in the rowdy students, win back Lucy and save the school from shutting down.

No Manches Frida 2 is directed by Nacho G. Velila and stars Omar Chaparro and Martha Higareda.

9. Captive State

Week Two

Friday: $317,000

Weekend: $1.1 million

Total: $5.4 million

Residents of a Chicago neighborhood deal with life under extraterrestrial rule.

Captive State is directed by Rupert Wyatt, co-written by Wyatt and Erica Beeny, and stars John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Machine Gun Kelly.

10. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Week Seven

Friday: $271,000

Weekend: $1 million

Total: $103.2 million

The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is directed by Mike Mitchell. The film’s voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.