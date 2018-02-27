‘Wayward Pines’ Reportedly Not Returning to Fox for Season 3

In the summer of 2015, Fox’s Wayward Pines became one of the most watched scripted series of the year, with its blend of sci-fi, horror, and drama pleasing genre fans by delivering many twists and turns. The second season wasn’t as highly revered, with a source revealing to TVLine that it’s “unlikely” that the series will return to Fox. The official cancellation has yet to be confirmed by Fox, but the harsh reviews of the sophomore season seemed to be the nail in the coffin of the series.

Even if the series isn’t returning to Fox, that doesn’t mean it is completely dead. The series’ anthology format would allow it to return to virtually any network or streaming service without disrupting a narrative, given that there’s no connection between the first and second seasons. Last summer, a Fox executive even claimed talks had been underway about potential storylines for Season 3.

“[Executive producer] M. Night [Shyamalan] has talked to both [Fox CEO] Dana [Walden] and me recently about the possibilities of what a third season could be,” Fox Entertainment president David Madden shared at the Television Critics Association press event. “So we’re going to be sitting down with him [to discuss] his thoughts and potential story ideas, casting ideas. So we haven’t made any kind of decision yet, but we are talking about it.”

Last January, Shyamalan had a surprise hit on his hands with his latest horror film Split, focusing on a man with a fragmented psyche who kidnapped young girls to appease his most deadly persona. Not only did the film offer a compelling story, but also revealed that it was a continuation of his 2000 film Unbreakable. The filmmaker is currently working on Glass, which serves as a follow-up to both of those films.

Another strength of Wayward Pines was writing team Matt and Ross Duffer, who left the series to create a series of their own, Stranger Things. Given that Stranger Things has become a massive hit, the duo left the Fox series behind to focus on the continuation of their own series.

