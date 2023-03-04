We Have a Ghost: Anthony Mackie Recalls Most Viral Moment on Wendy Williams Show

We Have a Ghost is a new spooky comedy on Netflix from Freaky director Christopher Landon that is based on the short story "Ernest" by Geoff Manaugh. The movie follows a man named Frank Presley (Anothong Mackie) as he moves his family into an old, rundown house that happens to be haunted by a ghost named Ernest (David Harbour). Ernest goes viral for being a ghost, which prompted ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis to ask some of the cast to reflect on their most viral moments. Harbour talked about the "nightmare" of people finding out he has carpet in his bathroom while Mackie shared a story about being on The Wendy Williams Show.



"I mean, I have a lot of 'em," Mackie said when asked about his most viral moments. "I've done some really viralistic stuff, but I would say there's this thing where I was on Wendy Williams, and Wendy Williams asked me a question about relationships. So I answered it the way my heart felt was the truth. And you know, a lot of people agreed with me, so it's been a viral thing for years, which, that's crazy.

When asked what goes through his head when he sees viral clips of himself, Mackie replied, "'Oh no.' Oh, no, no, no. Please don't show me back to me. No, no, no. Every time I get a call from my manager or my publicist or one of my friends, they're like, 'Yo, you looked at social media today?' I'm like, 'What happened? What did I do? I went to the grocery store. I went, what did I do?'"

While speaking with Harbour, ComicBook.com asked who he would haunt if he could, and he had a hilarious answer. "I mean, probably Anthony Mackie. Just 'cause I'd like to mess with that guy more than I already have," Harbour joked.

When Will Anthony Mackie and David Harbour Return to the MCU?

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently underway, and it is set to include the releases of Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson in Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024, which will be followed by Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024. Thunderbolts will mark the MCU return of Harbor's Red Guardian from Black Widow. Currently, there is no official word that Mackie will also be in Thunderbolts.

"I have no idea. You know how it works. They call you the week before and are like, 'We own your ass. Come get in the movie,'" Anthony Mackie recently told Variety when asked about Thunderbolts.

We Have a Ghost is now streaming on Netflix.