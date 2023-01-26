We Have a Ghost Trailer Starring Anthony Mackie and David Harbour Released by Netflix

David Harbour and Anthony Mackie star in the official trailer for We Have a Ghost. The spooky Netflix original film comes from Christopher Landon, the director of Freaky, and is based on the short story "Ernest" by Geoff Manaugh. We Have a Ghost finds Marvel's new Captain America moving his family into an old, rundown house that just happens to be haunted by a ghost named Ernest, played by the Stranger Things star. Everyone at Jahi Winston's high school is already aware of the house being haunted, but when the family actually meets Ernest, they learn he's a friendly ghost.

The family then starts making money from living in the haunted house, creating viral videos, and landing interviews. However, things take a turn for the worst when the CIA enters and wants to capture Ernest. The gang also takes an adventure outside the house to get to the bottom of what really happened to Ernest years ago that caused him to die and haunt the house. The We Have a Ghost trailer portrays the movie as a fun and lighthearted affair, and David Harbour shines as the unspeaking, good-natured Ernest. Also starring in We Have a Ghost is White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge.

What Is We Have a Ghost About?

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA.

Anthony Mackie and David Harbour Star in Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see the releases of Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson in Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2023, which will be followed by Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024. Thunderbolts marks the MCU return of David Harbor's Red Guardian from Black Widow.

Directed and written by Christopher Landon, We Have a Ghost stars David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie. Additional cast includes Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, and Steve Coulter.

Marty Bowen for Temple Hill and Dan Halsted for Halsted Pictures are producers. Executive producers are Christopher Landon, Korey Budd, Geoff Manaugh, Isaac Klausner, John Fischer, and Nathan Miller.

We Have a Ghost premieres Friday, February 24th on Netflix.