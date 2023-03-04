David Harbour Recalls Viral Interview Moment for We Have a Ghost

We Have a Ghost is now streaming on Netflix and the spooky comedy features some big names such as David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, and more. The film was helmed by Freaky director Christopher Landon and is based on the short story "Ernest" by Geoff Manaugh. The movie follows Mackie's character as he moves his family into an old, rundown house that just happens to be haunted by a ghost named Ernest, played by Harbour. In the movie, Ernest goes viral on social media for, well, being a ghost! ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently had the chance to chat with Harbor about the new film, and the Stranger Things star recalled some of his most viral moments...

"I mean, unfortunately, I really do think it has, well there was Hopper dancing that was a big one, but I, unfortunately, I think it has to do mainly with when I let people into my house for Architectural Digest tours. I just did one from my home in Brooklyn with my wife. We have carpet in our bathroom and people are very virally upset about that." He added, "They're calling the CDC, I'm telling you. It's like it's a nightmare."

During the chat, Harbour revealed who he'd want to haunt if he was actually a ghost. "I mean, probably Anthony Mackie. Just 'cause I'd like to mess with that guy more than I already have," Harbour shared.

What Was It Like For Davis Harbour To Play a Ghost?

During the interview with Harbour, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis mentioned how director Christer Landon described some of the technical challenges of having Harbour perform as a transparent character and wondered if he had to do his takes alone.

"I guess there were some takes that I did, but I think the onus of that burden fell mainly on the other cast members," Harbour explained. "I think they had to do a lot of work without me there so that they could CGI and me in later. Most of the stuff I was doing, most of the movie I have is with Jahi and a lot of it was just in person. I had to do some green screen stuff but it was mainly me and Jahi in the room together. But then occasionally Jahi would have to do a take without me there and just pretend that, you know so that was harder for him than for me.

We Have a Ghost is now streaming on Netflix.