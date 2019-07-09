“Weird Al” Yankovic Releasing Rare T-Shirt in Honor of Stranger Things

For the first time since the 1980s, “Weird Al” Yankovic has made a t-shirt featuring the cover of his album “Weird Al” in 3-D available for sale. The t-shirt appeared on Stranger Things Part 3, prompting Yankovic to announce the sale with the joke, “If it’s good enough for Dustin, it’s good enough for YOU!” The shirt has already sold out, but you can add it to your wishlist now and be informed when it comes back into stock.

Yankovic had already made note of the t-shirt, in a social media post that referred to Stranger Things Part 3 as the best season yet of the series, justifying it by pointing out the t-shirt as well as the use of a Weird Al song in a previous episode. In the season, which is set in 1985, Yankovic’s album “Weird Al” In 3-D was new at the time, and Yankovic joked that the presence of the album’s cover on a t-shirt, as well as the use of one the songs from his 1983 self-titled album, make the season stand out for him.

Yankovic’s current “Strings Attached” tour has unique posters and t-shirts for each tour date, selling those via the same website where you can get your hands on the In 3-D t-shirt. Most of the posters riff on a pop culture item or specific “Weird Al” song.

This is far from Yankovic’s first experience with Hollywood, of course; he has provided music for Transformers: The Movie and Spy Hard, among many others, and parodied popular culture too many times to count, with his Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace send-up “The Saga Begins” being one of the most notable instances. July 21 is also the 30th anniversary of the theatrical release of UHF, a feature film that he wrote and starred in from director Jay Levey and Orion Pictures. The film is a cult classic now and had a recent Blu-ray reissue with a commentary track by Yankovic with various guests from the movie making brief appearances — but at the time, it was considered a failure after failing to capture the attendance of the audience during a summer movie season that also included Ghostbusters II, Batman, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Stranger Things Part 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Yankovic, meanwhile, recently launched his “Strings Attached” tour, bringing his music to a city near you with orchestral accompaniment. You can check out his tour schedule at WeirdAl.com.