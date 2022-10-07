Werewolf by Night Writer Says Marvel Bosses Chose Which Monsters to Use

Werewolf by Night served as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first foray into horror, paying homage to the classic horror films of yesteryear while putting the classic Marvel spin on things. The hour-long special also featured the MCU debut of the macabre Man-Thing, a fan-favorite character that's been hinted at in two other Marvel projects. While the project was written in part by Heather Quinn, the writer says Marvel largely chose which monsters the special could use.

In a new chat with Collider, Quinn admits the choice to use Man-Thing came from Marvel executives rather than from the script she helped develop.

"It was kind of a Marvel decision as far as you don't always just get to tell Marvel who you want from their incredible encyclopedia of characters and then do whatever you want," Quinn told the website. "It's not exactly how it goes, but we knew. Yeah, I got it. It's such a process of how he came in. Yeah, I guess it became a Marvel thing."

Still, Quinn says she and Michael Giacchino were thrilled Marvel wanted them to use Man-Thing in the script.

"As soon as we knew it was an option, we were thrilled. And then you kind of run with it to earn it. You know what I mean? If you get to be the person that introduces a character like Man-Thing to the MCU, you're kind of earning that the story is good enough, that it warrants that," Quinn added. "I think one of the things that they do well is you're not just throwing in cool characters just to shock or just to intrigue. It should feel emotional. You don't just want to see ... You want to care, you want to be attached, you want to be all of those things. But once we knew that we could, we were thrilled and excited."

How to watch Werewolf by Night

Since Werewolf by Night didn't receive a theatrical release, the "Special Presentation," as Marvel Studios calls it, was lumped in with the rest of the television shows the outfit produced for Disney+. As such, Werewolf by Night is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and nowhere else.