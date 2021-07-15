What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Teaser Released

Based on the 2014 movie of the same name, FX's What We Do in the Shadows has become an unexpected hit for the network, with Season 3 of the adaptation earning the above teaser. Given that the original film came from filmmakers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, devout fans initially thought the series would struggle to capture the magic that made the film so exciting, only for the debut of the sitcom to delight both fans of the source material and those unaware of its predecessor. Check out the above teaser for Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows before it premieres on September 2nd.

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking Season 2 finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

The first season was notable for featuring cameos from a number of iconic vampire performers reprising their beloved roles, which included Waititi and Clement playing the characters they portrayed in the film. Star Guillén previously revealed that, were more cameo opportunities to arise, he'd like to see Sarah Michelle Gellar make an appearance.

"I would like Sarah Michelle Gellar to stop by and to revisit Buffy and maybe train Guillermo or maybe give him some pointers," Guillén shared with ComicBook.com about a possible crossover. "That'd be cool because we've introduced those monster and horror characters from the past or from past films or whatnot, so it would be nice to introduce maybe a slayer from the past and to show him the ropes."

Check out Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows when it premieres on FX on September 2nd.

