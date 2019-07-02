What Time Does Stranger Things Season 3 Release on Netflix?

Stranger Things‘ third season debuts in just a couple more days, arriving just in time for the 4th of July holiday. With many fans of the Netflix series likely having the day off to celebrate, there are those planning a major binge watch of one of the most-eagerly anticipated season debuts this summer and now, we know exactly when the series will be available so fans can make sure to mark their calendars. Stranger Things Season Three will drop on Netflix at 12 a.m. Pacific Time on July 4.

When the popular series does arrive later this week fans it sounds like fans will be very pleased with what they see. Hours after debuting on Rotten Tomatoes with a stellar 92% Fresh rating, the review aggregating site gave the show’s third season the Certified Fresh honor, a notation that ranks it among the best of the best in entertainment. This is the third straight Certified Fresh honor for the series. And when it comes to the specifics of the reviews, ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanagh gave the season a perfect five star rating, noting that the season is the best of the series to date

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Stranger Things Season Three manages to both be exactly what you wanted and nothing like you expected, with its summer setting shifting from the confounding mysteries of the Upside Down and Dr. Brenner into an explosive and action-packed romp towards adulthood,” Cavanagh says of the series. “Despite its rocky start, the creators and performers find a way to pull off the impossible and deliver the best season yet, all while honoring their loyal fan base and challenging them to want more from a series known for playing it safe.”

Series co-creator Ross Duffer hinted at that “challenging” earlier this year.

“We would say that this is our most unapologetically fun season,” Duffer said. “Yet at the same time, it is also our most horrifying and intense season. It’s this wild mix of tones that we think really sets this season apart.”

Series star David Harbour also told ComicBook.com earlier this year that the Season Three finale is a “masterpiece”.

“Especially when you get around episode eight, there are moments where you’re laughing and crying at the same time,” Harbour told us last week. “Where I was yelling at the television screen, and I’m not that type of guy, but I think it really has outdone itself. And I would be very surprised if this wasn’t your favorite season, and I’d certainly be very surprised if you didn’t think that episode eight was the best thing we’ve ever shot, because I’m convinced that that episode is so, so unexpected, so beautiful, so big, so tight. Not a second of downtime, not a second where you’re waiting for anything. To me, it’s a masterpiece. Episode eight is a masterpiece.”

Stranger Things Season Three debuts at 12 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, July 4.