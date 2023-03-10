Scream VI is now out, and while millions of fans are excited to go into the theater and experience all the twists and surprises firsthand, there are others who just want to get down to the nitty-gritty of the key question that comes with any one of these Scream movies: Who dies in Scream 6? Obviously answering that question requires getting into some MASSIVE SPOILERS about Scream 6 – so if you don't want to know any major reveals of the film, then STOP READING THIS NOW! If you are still interested in getting the grisly details of who doesn't make it out of Scream VI alive, then keep on reading!

Laura Crane (Photo: Paramount) Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) helps her Radio Silence director friends out by nailing down the pivotal opening scene to Scream VI. Weaving plays Laura Crane, a film professor at NYC's Blackmore University (the school of main character Tara Carpenter). The movie opens with Laura waiting at a bar for a date to arrive on Halloween, only to get a call from the gentlemen, seeking directions to the unmarked hotspot they're meeting at. The conversation starts off nice, flirty, and a little awkward, until Laura foolishly wanders away from the location, and near an alleyway. Sure enough, her "date" is actually a Ghostface killer, and Laura becomes the first victim of Scream 6, stabbed to death in the alley without a single NYC bystander willing to help her.

Jason Carvey (Photo: Paramount) Marvel's Spider-Man Trilogy actor Tony Revolori gets some horror movie cred playing Jason Carvey – the Ghostface Killer who is quickly revealed to be the killer of Laura Crane, immediately after her death. Indeed, the first big twist of Scream VI is having the opening scene kill transition into a longer sequence, where the killer immediately unmasks himself. Things get more confusing as Jason makes his way home and passes Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) along the way, confusing everyone in terms of what is going on. When Jason gets home, the real game begins. Turns out, Jason and his roommate were hardcore disciples of the Stab killers – ready to finish off the Carpenter Sisters once and for all. However, the actual Ghostface Killer doesn't take too kindly to the pre-planned game being meddled with. Jason gets his own Ghostface call, a first thinking his roommate/accomplice is messing with him. When he finds his buddy in pieces in their fridge, Jason realizes the predator has become the prey and dies under Ghostface's knife shortly thereafter, as the opening credits start.

Doctor Chris Stone (Photo: Paramount) Sam Carpenter attempts therapy after what happened in Scream 5 but even after months with her therapist, Dr. Chris Stone (Henry Czerny, another Ready or Not alumn), she hasn't opened up. Dr. Stone finally does get Sam to talk when the Ghostface killings begin in NYC – and he immediately regrets it. Sam's horrific origins and experiences are too much for one therapist, and their relationship fizzles. ...But not soon enough. Ghostface comes looking for insights that can mess with Sam, and her therapist's files are one great way to do it. Dr. Stone goes to answer the door of his swanky NYC home, and gets a knife in the eye as a result.

Quinn Bailey (Photo: Paramount) Quinn Bailey (Liana Liberato) is Tara and Sam's roommate and "free lover" if ever there was one. Like a classic slasher movie, Quinn is ambushed by Ghostface in her apartment while sleeping with a gentleman – while Sam, Tara, and friends are oblivious in the next room. MASSIVE SPOILERS!!!! However, Quinn's "death" is one of the big misdirects of Scream 6 – as we find out in the Final Act reveal of the killers. "Quinn" is actually the younger sister of Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid), one of the Ghostface killers of Scream (2022). Quinn, her surviving brother, and her father teamed up to get revenge on the Carpenter Sisters for killing Richie. In the end, she's shot in the head and killed by Sam during the final confrontation.

Anika (Photo: Paramount) Right after Quinn is "killed" by Ghostface in Sam and Tara's apartment, Mindy Meeks-Martin's girlfriend Anika (Devyn Nekoda) is killed while the Carpenter Sisters and their friends are all trying to escape the apartment. When Sam's boyfriend Danny (Josh Segarra) tries to help them by extending a ladder across windowsills, Anika is too injured and slow to get across before Ghostface dumps her off the ladder, and she takes a fatal fall into the alley below, bashing her brains out on a dumpster.

Ethan (Photo: Paramount) Ethan (Chad Meeks-Martin's new college roommate) was the obvious choice that everyone had their eye on from the first second – including film buff Mindy Meeks-Martin. After seemingly overcoming suspicion in a key sequence, Ethan turns out to be as bad as originally suspected, joining his dad and sister Quinn in orchestrating the new Ghostface killings. In the final showdown, Ethan comes for Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), but Tara steps into her own, taking up a knife and stabbing Ethan repeatedly.

Detective Wayne Bailey (Photo: Paramount) Scream VI delights in bringing the initial obvious choices back around to become big reveals – and Detective Wayne Bailey is definitely that. Dermot Mulroney gives the full range of performances to pull off the surprise – especially in Act Two when he is the "grieving father" mourning the "death" of his daughter Quinn. When he's ultimately revealed as Richie Kirsch's father, Mulroney is arguably as maniacal and over-the-top fun as any Scream killer has ever been – and he definitely gets one of the most gnarly deaths. After having his surviving kids (Quinn and Ethan) also taken out by the Carpenter Sisters, Wayne is knocked unconscious. When he wakes up, he's been tied up and gets ceremonially executed by Sam, who dresses up in her dad Billy Loomis's Ghostface costume, and terrorizes Wayne with the voice modulator before savagely hacking and stabbing him into a bloody mess.