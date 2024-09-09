Wolf Man Star Teases Similar Reinvention of Monster as The Invisible Man

A new take on the Wolf Man underwent a number of creative changes before The Invisible Man writer/director Leigh Whannell brought the project to life, with star of the project Christopher Abbott recently teasing that the upcoming adaptation similarly brings audiences on an unexpected interpretation of the concept in Wolf Man as seen in Whannell's previous monster movie. Whannell was first tapped to helm the project months after his Invisible Man landed in theaters, only to part ways from the project, to then ultimately direct Abbott. Given the divisive reaction from audiences to his Invisible Man, this update should excite many fans though worry others. Wolf Man is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025.

"I think he did a great take on definitely his version of what that story could be. If you liked Invisible Man, then you're definitely gonna like this," Abbott shared with Collider about Whannell. "He's got a lot of tricks up his sleeve, especially visually,"

In the original The Invisible Man movie, a scientist who is experimenting with the possibility of rendering himself invisible succeeds in his goal, though fails to make himself visible once again. The process allows him to carry out a variety of pranks, though he eventually escalates these encounters to full-fledged murder, before he is ultimately killed by authorities. In Whannell's Invisible Man, an optics expert fakes his own death and uses a suit that renders himself invisible to torment his former girlfriend from what appears to be beyond the grave.

When this new Wolf Man was initially announced, it was teased as being akin to movies like Nightcrawler and Network, though an official teaser for the movie last week offered a different plot. The new film will follow Blake (Abbott) to rural Oregon with his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) and their young daughter, as Blake inherits his childhood home. The family is attacked by a strange creature, resulting in Blake going through a frightening transformation.

The film's first teaser kept a full look at the titular creature obscured, with Abbott hinting at the new take on the beast.

"It was a lot of prosthetics, a lot of time in the prosthetics chair. We did it old-school style, which I appreciate," Abbott confirmed of the effects. "I thought [designer Arjen Tuiten] designed a scary, beautiful, but tragic-looking creature for it. I'm really excited for people just to see that work."

