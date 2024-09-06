Wolf Man Official Teaser Trailer Released

The Wolf Man goes on the prowl in the official trailer for the horror movie. The long lineage of monster films has been picked up by Blumhouse, who after releasing The Invisible Man, are back with another dark tale in Wolf Man. Behind the camera is visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, who also directed The Invisible Man. While horror fans are most likely familiar with the Wolf Man's story, this new film looks to put an updated spin on the classic tale and boasts and all-star cast led by Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott.

The trailer for Wolf Man is barely over a minute long, but is able to pack in some terrifying scenes filled with blood-curling screams. After a praying mantis attacks a cricket, we join Blake (Christopher Abbott), his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner), and their daughter Ginger (Matlida Firth) heading to Blake's family home in Oregon to try and repair their fractured marriage. However, they're attacked by an unseen animal and forced to barricade themselves in the home. This is when Blake slowly transforms into the Wolf Man, adding an additional level of terror to the events. Claw marks on the screen eventually form the words, "Wolf Man." You can watch the trailer in the video player above.

What is Wolf Man about?

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man.

Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they're attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid's Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man).

Wolf Man opens in theaters on January 17, 2025.