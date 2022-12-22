Yellowjackets Season 2 Reveals First Look at Adult Van

In Season 1 of Showtime's Yellowjackets, audiences saw in a flashback that Van (Liv Hewson) had been brutally attacked by wolves and suffered intense injuries to her face, with a casting announcement about Season 2 confirming that Lauren Ambrose would be playing the adult version of the character, which also alerted audiences to the fact that the character had survived into the present day. Entertainment Weekly revealed the first look at the character in the upcoming season, though these images fail to give much insight into how the figure will factor into the overall storyline. The new season of Yellowjackets will be premiering on the Showtime app on March 24, 2023 before its broadcast premiere on Showtime on March 26, 2023.

Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

In addition to Van, the new season of Yellowjackets will see the returns of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Taissa (Tawny Cypress). Also starring in Season 2 are Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), and Kevin Alves. Both Elijah Wood and Jason Ritter are confirmed to have guest-starring roles in Season 2.

(Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Showtime/Entertainment Weekly)

(Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Showtime/Entertainment Weekly)

(Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Showtime/Entertainment Weekly)

Van marks an example of some of the more graphic storytelling elements, which included the incorporation of gruesome injuries. As we head into Season 2, star Nélisse teases this trend will continue in the new episodes.

"There's scenes in Season 2 that are graphic, to say the least, and I remember just doing it, and [the cast] all sat and looked at each other, and we were like 'What the f-ck are we doing? Like, literally, what the f-ck are we doing?" Nélisse revealed during a conversation for Variety. "You'll look at it, and you'll understand, but I don't think you've ever seen such a scene in TV before."

