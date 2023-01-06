Yellowjackets Season 2 Adds More Cast Members, Including a Replacement

The long-awaited second season of Showtime's hit series, Yellowjackets, is finally debuting in March and there are some exciting new additions to the cast. Not only is Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose playing adult Van in the series, but Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey will now be sharing the screen with her real-life husband, Jason Ritter. The series has also added Simone Kessell as adult Lottie as well as Lord of the Rings alum Elijah Wood. Today, Variety has revealed that the cast is continuing to grow, and one member of the original team has been replaced.

The new Yellowjackets cast members include Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (The Borgias), and Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told) in recurring roles. Sondaya will be stepping into the role of teen Akilah, the character previously played by Keeya King in the show's first season. Maines is playing a character named Lisa who is described as "an associate of adult Lottie who is trying to recover from past trauma." Arnaud is set to guest star in four episodes as Paul, "a New York writer and secret boyfriend of Coach Scott (Steven Kreuger) who reminds Coach Scott of what might have been." Returning cast members include Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress.

Is Yellowjackets Getting a Season 3?

It was announced in December that Showtime has already renewed Yellowjackets for a third season. Of course, these days, renewals aren't as much of a guarantee as they used to be, but considering how much of a hit Yellowjackets' first season was, we have faith the show will get to finish out its five-season plan. Previously, Deadline shared the news of the early Season 3 renewal exactly one year after the early Season 2 renewal.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, explained. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success." The Season 3 renewal "demonstrates our strong commitment to the show and its ability to continue to grow as well as how it fits clearly within a Showtime brand," McCarthy added.

Yellowjackets returns to Showtime on March 24th.