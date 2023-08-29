R.L. Stine's Zombie Town Gets Official Poster

The family-friendly adventure Zombie Town, based on the R.L. Stine book of the same name, is set to be unleashed in theaters this Friday, with today seeing the debut of an all-new poster for the film. The style of the poster art harkens back to teen-oriented adventure films from the '80s, implying that this project will similarly embrace those familiar elements for an all-new experience. This new poster will also have fans excited that the release is imminent, given that rumors of the project being adapted go back years. Check out the new poster for R.L. Stine's Zombie Town below before it plays in theaters on September 1st.

The novel is described, "This used to be such a nice, quiet town. But that was before all the zombies. When 12-year-old Mike and his friend, Karen, go to see a horror movie called Zombie Town, the last thing they expect is for the title characters to come down off the screen and chase them through the theater. And it's not popcorn these hungry creatures want to chomp on ― it's human brains! Now Mike and Karen frantically try to flee through the panicked streets of their hometown before shuffling bands of zombies turn every last citizen into a ravenous flesh-eater. But if Mike thinks he'll be safe once he reaches his house and warns Mom and Dad, he'd better think again. When the zombies say it's lunchtime, no home is safe! Zombie Town is R.L. Stine's delightfully spooky take on the horror genre that's infecting the world, bite by bite."

Marlon Kazadi and Madi Monroe star as the young heroes of the film, with Mission: Impossible's Henry Czerny, as well as Kids in the Hall stars Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch being members of the cast. Also starring in the film are comedy icons Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase.

(Photo: ZT Productions Inc.)

John Gillespie, Trimuse Entertainment founder and executive producer, shared in a statement about the film, "We are delighted to bring the pages of R.L. Stine's Zombie Town to the screen and equally thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast and crew on this production. A three-time Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner with book sales of over $500 million, R.L. Stine has a phenomenal track record of crafting stories that engage and entertain audiences."

Zombie Town lands in theaters on September 1st.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!