Zombieland: Double Tap Character Posters Released

It’s been nearly a decade since Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock took on the undead in Sony’s Zombieland. To celebrate the all-important anniversary, the studio and filmmakers are sending fans back to the franchise with the highly-anticipated and long-awaited sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap. All four of the heroes from the first film will be returning for his follow-up, along with a few unfamiliar faces.

Double Tap arrives in theaters in October, almost 10 years to the day of the original movie’s release. To get everyone excited about the pending return to Zombieland, Sony has shared a series of brand new posters, highlighting both the new and old characters set to play a part in Double Tap.

Returning stars Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin all received their own posters, as did newcomers Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Avan Jogia. Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch, who seem to be playing twin versions of Tallahassee and Columbus, share a poster together.

You can check out all of the new Zombieland: Double Tap character posters below!

