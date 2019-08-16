Zoey Deutch Joins the Crew in New Zombieland: Double Tap Photo

The debut of Zombieland served as not only a launching pad for stars like Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin, but it also rejuvenated the career of Woody Harrelson, as the chemistry between the performers added both heart and humor to the zombie comedy. When fans learned that Zombieland: Double Tap was on the way, the confirmation that these core characters would return greatly excited fans, but the sequel has to introduce some new characters to offer audiences a fresh perspective. Zoey Deutch is one of the added cast members, who clearly knows how to watch for undead threats, as evidenced by the new photo below, courtesy of USA Today.

Through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deutch isn’t the only new cast member, as the sequel has also added Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, and Rosario Dawson.

Following the success of the original film, an effort was made for a TV series to move forward, though it wasn’t ordered to series after the pilot was made. Many fans grew disappointed over the long wait for this new sequel, but director Ruben Fleischer promised that it was worth the wait to get everyone involved in the first film back for the new adventure.

“The easy answer is, I think we all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things,” Fleischer revealed earlier this year. “I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn’t figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for. We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original. And that ultimately all comes down to the script. So, we were all demanding and discerning to make sure the story was one that was worth getting the gang back together. Sometimes it does take time to get that right.”

Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters on October 18th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!