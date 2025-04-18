Fantastic Four: First Steps: Pedro Pascal Reveals His Inspiration for Reed Richards (& It Will Surprise You)

Pedro Pascal has offered a surprising glimpse into his preparation for playing Reed Richards, revealing an unexpected source of inspiration for portraying the brilliant mind of Mister Fantastic in Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Speaking with ComicBook during an interview at the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo, Pascal detailed his cerebral approach to the character, focusing on Reed’s intellect over his famous elasticity. The actor, known for physically demanding roles like Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, drew a sharp contrast between that collective performance and the unique challenge of embodying the iconic leader of Marvel’s First Family. His comments underscore the film’s focus on character and intellect, even amidst the cosmic adventures promised by the recent trailer, which gave fans their first glimpses of Reed’s powers and the formidable Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With Reed, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character,” Pascal told us. “I guess I’ll just give it completely away. I thought of the brilliance of an octopus. Not in any literal physical translated way, but I put it into my subconscious. Yeah. That’s the biggest character secret reveal that I’ve given to you.” This unusual comparison points towards an interpretation grounded in intelligence, adaptability, and perhaps the multi-faceted problem-solving capabilities associated with the highly intelligent cephalopod. It signals Pascal’s intent to delve deep into Reed Richards’ unparalleled intellect, rather than solely relying on the visual spectacle of his stretching abilities.

Play video

“That’s such a great question,” Pascal responded when asked to compare the physical challenges of playing Reed Richards versus Din Djarin. “You know, with Din Djarin, there’s so much physical authorship that is a collective effort, with my work, Brendan Wayne’s work, Latif Crowder’s work, other bodies that have stepped into the armor, but primarily, those two guys and myself. With Reed, that, for me, was a brand new kind of experience to author something that is very, very familiar to the world, has previous authorship, a very specific understanding of the pages of the comics, and different evolutions and stuff like that. And then something that is so independent in its identity as far as our version is concerned. To me, you know, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character, and it’s really his mind that was the most important to me.”

Pascal Embraces Reed Richards’ Genius Mind Over Physicality

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Pascal’s take on Reed Richards is a significant departure from previous live-action interpretations, which have often struggled to balance the character’s intelligence with his fantastic physical abilities. By drawing inspiration from one of nature’s most intelligent creatures, the actor appears to be prioritizing Richards’ scientific genius, a core elements that have defined the character since his creation by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961.

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring the team facing Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), Pascal’s intellectually-driven approach to Reed Richards will likely play a crucial role in the film’s conflict resolution. In the comics, Richards has repeatedly used his intellect rather than brute force to confront cosmic-level threats, including finding diplomatic solutions or scientific countermeasures to entities like Galactus. This unusual attitude to superheroism has long distinguished the Fantastic Four from other superhero teams, positioning them as explorers and problem-solvers rather than traditional combatants.

Pascal’s interpretation becomes even more intriguing considering The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘s confirmed setting in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic alternate universe. Drawing inspiration from the Space Age optimism and Jack Kirby’s original comic visuals, this backdrop provides fertile ground for exploring Reed’s scientific pioneering spirit.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman, is set to launch Marvel’s First Family into the MCU on July 25, 2025.

Are you excited about Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards? Let us know in the comments!