Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Finally Shows Reed’s Power (& It Looks Great)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer finally showed us all of its heroes in action, including Mr. Fantastic himself, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal). Fans have been excited and nervous to see how his stretching and shapeshifting abilities would look on screen, as we haven’t seen anything quite like them from the MCU so far. We only got a brief glimpse of them in Thursday’s trailer, but it was enough to encourage many fans that this movie will utilize the full breadth of Reed’s power, and look good doing it. Whether it will be enough to hold off Galactus is another matter entirely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve seen quite a bit of promotion for the Fantastic Four’s MCU debut already, which means that naturally we’ve seen The Thing using his powers. The teaser released back in February also gave us clear looks at The Human Torch in action, and Sue Storm becoming The Invisible Woman. It didn’t show Reed Richards stretching his new powers, although some fans suspected the teaser was edited to withhold his powers for dramatic effect.

Now, we get a focused shot of Reed stretching his body as he leaps from one structure to another in New York City, jumping right into the destruction as Galactus stomps on a building. He looks to be holding a fallen utility pole, which shows the scale of his stretched out body, and he’s either reaching for the villain or trying to catch some rubble before it falls.

It’s a relief for those who feared that Reed’s powers wouldn’t look quite right on screen, or that they were being withheld from promotional material because they still weren’t finished. The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres on July 25th, so the post-production process should be over by now. Overall, commenters seem to be pleased with what they saw here and eager for a better look.

Play video

There are a lot of other revelations in this trailer to dissect, from our first view of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) to the news that Sue Storm is pregnant. We also get a better idea of how this world views their resident superheroes, and how long they’ve been at it so far. It sounds like this alternate reality will have plenty of history for us to catch up on.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th. The MCU will be back on the big screen before then with Thunderbolts*, premiering on May 2nd.