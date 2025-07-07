Rachel Brosnahan Not Afraid to Play Lois Lane for Years, “I’d Be So Lucky”

Rachel Brosnahan is ready for a long-term commitment to playing Lois Lane in the new DC Universe, confirming she would feel lucky to portray the iconic reporter for years to come. During a recent visit to the set of James Gunn’s Superman, the actress spoke to ComicBook about her future in the franchise, expressing an enthusiastic willingness to make Lois a consistent presence in the DCU. Drawing on her experience from her multi-year run on the acclaimed series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Brosnahan explained that her perspective on long-term roles has completely shifted, and now she’s more open to embracing a franchise for multiple projects. Her comments signal a deep confidence in the new cinematic universe and a readiness to become a foundational piece of the sprawling story that DC Studios is building.

“I’d be so lucky,” Brosnahan told us when asked if she wants to keep playing Lois Lane after Superman. “I mean, we’re early, so talk to me in a couple of years. This industry is so feast or famine. I would feel so lucky to have something, and certainly something as iconic as this, to return to while hopefully I have the opportunity to go out and do other things and live in different universes and come back to this. After having worked on a show, I never thought I’d want to be a part of something for five or six years. That felt like a lifetime to me at 26 when we started working on that. And time flies, and you build these families that you sometimes spend more time with than you do with your own. And how lucky to get to go to summer camp every year.”

Brosnahan’s previous long-term role was as the lead character Miriam “Midge” Maisel in the Amazon Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The show ran for five seasons, beginning in 2017 and concluding in 2023. For her performance in the series, Brosnahan won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018. She also won two consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2018 and 2019.

Lois Lane’s Importance to Superman and the DCU

Image courtesy of DC Studios

The first chapter of the new DCU is titled “Gods and Monsters,” promising a world filled with cosmic threats, super-powered beings, and epic conflicts. In a universe populated by characters like Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Superman (David Corenswet) himself, a consistent and well-developed human protagonist is essential to ground the story and provide audiences with a relatable entry point. Lois Lane has always served this purpose in the comics, and a long-term commitment from Brosnahan ensures that this vital perspective can become a cornerstone of the DCU’s foundation.

Furthermore, Lois Lane and the Daily Planet were always a central part of what makes Superman’s comic book stories so enticing. While the Man of Steel can stop alien invasions, Lois confronts the societal ills that cannot be solved with super-strength. Because of that, her work as an investigative journalist places her on the front lines against corruption, injustice, and human-level villainy, often personified by Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). This dynamic ensures that the narrative remains tethered to real-world stakes and forces Clark Kent to engage with humanity on its own terms. Brosnahan’s continued presence allows for this relationship to evolve organically over several films, building a deep and meaningful partnership that goes far beyond a simple romance. After all, she is Superman’s intellectual equal, his moral compass, and the person who reminds him, and the audience, what he is fighting for.

Superman is scheduled to fly into theaters on July 11th.

