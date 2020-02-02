Super Bowl 2020: State Farm Airs 'Jake From State Farm' Sequel Ad

Super Bowl 2020 delivered a sequel few saw coming. State Farm insurance scored a major advertising breakthrough with its "Jake From State Farm" ad from 2011, and for Super Bowl LIV the insurance agency is bringing us the "sequel" to Jake's infamous late-night call with a steadfast State Farm agent. Things haven't changed much since State Farm agents are steadfast as ever (obviously), which leaves a new class of State Farm agents to experience just how wild their always-available service calls can get. This is a great trip down advertising memory lane - and since it seems to recycle the footage of the married couple fussing over the call, it's an economical choice for a Super Bowl ad.

Watch the new State Farm "Back in the Office" Super Bowl ad above, and the original "Jake From State Farm" 2011 ad, below!

The "Jake" ad campaign has been so popular for State Farm that it's become it's own series. The character of Jake became so popular that it was turned into a social media viral marketing draw (Jake profiles); unofficial merchandise was released referencing the ad; and the memes and gifs kept it alive on the Internet for years thereafter - including a 2015 hoax about the "real life Jake" having been murdered in a violent crime of passion.

"Jake" is alive and well; his name is Jake Stone and was an actual State Farm employee from Illinois. He's since moved on from the company - but as you can see, his legacy is still alive and well.

State Farm also put out a sequel to the original ad, which brought Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin back as SNL alien race, The Coneheads. You can check that out below:

