Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Pregnant with First Child

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is reportedly pregnant with her first child. The actress (23) has been married to singer Joe Jonas since May of 2019. Just Jared dropped the news that Turner and Jonas are expecting, with a source telling the site that "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.” In retrospect, it is noted that Turner has been laying low from photographers in recent weeks, and wearing wardrobe that could hide the growing baby bump.

