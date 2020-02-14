The Flash's Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay In New Video

The Flash and Vampire Diaries alum Rick Cosnett has come out as gay in a newly-released video on his Instagram page. The actor, who is best known for playing Iris West's love interest Eddie Thawne in the first season of The Flash, released a minute-long video in which he said that he was coming out because he had promised himself that he was going to live his truth, before good-naturedly adding that he thought most of his followers already knew anyway. Cosnett's most recent recurring role on TV was as Elias Harper on Quantico, who was an openly gay man.

Last year, Cosnett appeared in an episode of NCIS as well as in the title role in a thriller called The Wrong Husband. In it, he played the a man who secretly replaces his identical twin and tries to pass himself off to the man's wife.

You can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram Hello A post shared by Rick Cosnett (@rickcosnett) on Feb 13, 2020 at 3:24pm PST

Cosnett's Eddie was the source of a lot of debate and speculation in the first season of The Flash, since he was a descendant of Eobard Thawne, the Reverse-Flash. Some fans wondered, especially once Barry and Iris began to have romantic interest in one another, whether Eddie might turn evil and become the impetus for his great-great-great-whatever-grandson's villainy...but instead, he went the other way, shooting himself in order to wipe Eobard's birth from the timeline. A fan favorite, Cosnett has returned to the role a handful of times since, usually in dream sequences or alternate Earths where Eddie never died.

Cosnett also played Dr. Wes Maxfield on The Vampire Diaries, and given the fact that Legacies is still around and at this point, that franchise spans generations, it would not be out of the question for him to show up again in that role down the line, too, be it in flashbacks or some other way.

IMDb has nothing in particular on Cosnett's profile for 2020, so while he is likely working on projects, they are thus far not really in the public eye. He is, though, one of a number of Arrowverse actors who pretty regularly makes the convention circuit, so you can probably see him there.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!