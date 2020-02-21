McDonald's to Release Candles That Smell Like a Quarter-Pounder With Cheese

Have you ever been sitting at home, wishing to give a pleasant and familiar aroma to your dwelling but just tired of scents like apple cinnamon or Summer Breeze? Worry no more as perhaps the last place you would expect to develop and sell you a candle has been revealed in none other than McDonalds. Yes, the burger giant is getting into the candle game through their newly launched Quarter Pounder Fan Club shop where a six candle set has been put up and will be available for pre-order this week. Like some kind of greasy Voltron, the combined powers of all these candles will, in theory, deliver the scent of a complete Quarter Pounder from the fast food chain.

Included in the set are the building blocks of the Quarter Pounder, each their own individual scent that make up the larger smell of the sandwich itself. The six candles included in the set are the Sesame Seed Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion, and (naturally) 100% Fresh Beef** (asterisks included on the label).

The official description for the candle set says to "Burn together for maximum deliciousness." Much like after Thanos collected the Infinity Stones and snapped his fingers, destroying half of all life in the universe, you too can bring these six singularities together to repulse and/or delight half of the people in your living room. Unlike the Infinity Stones, the candles aren't limited to beings of extraordinary strength and can be bought by anyone with a morbid curiosity or an interest in burger scents. You can grab on for yourself when they go on sale by clicking here.

(Photo: McDonalds)

Other bits of Quarter Pounder merch that McDonalds have released include:

Couples Quarter Pounder Mittens: To hold hands and hold a hot and deliciously juicy Quarter Pounder cooked just for you right when you order.

2020 Quarter Pounder Calendar: This year, may your days be filled with joy. And 100% pure North American fresh beef.

“Quarter Pounder with Love” Locket: For those who figurately keep the Quarter Pounder close to their heart. Now you can. Literally.

Quarter Pounder Fan Club T-Shirt: There are t-shirts. Then there are t-shirts with burger-related fan club logos on them. This is the second one and it’s made with 100% cotton for an irresistibly comfy fit.

“I’d Rather Be Eating a Quarter Pounder” Sticker

Quarter Pounder Fan Club Pin: A mini reminder that the Quarter Pounder is anything but subtle!

Will you try and pick up the Quarter Pounder candle set? And if so, will you burn them one at a time like a crazy person, or arrange them in a summoning circle to attempt to beckon the arrival of Grimace? Let us know in the comments below!

