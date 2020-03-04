Twitter Testing Tweets That Delete After 24 Hours Called Fleets

Twitter is rolling out a new test feature that deletes Tweets after 24 hours, and it’s called “fleets.” The company’s product lead, Kayvon Beykpour discussed some of the problems and anxieties people on the platform face in a lengthy thread on the site. He talked about how the feedback loop of hunting likes and retweets can have adverse effects on people’s self-esteem and mood. The new feature will launch in Brazil first and basically employ a strategy similar to Snapchat Stories, Instagram Stories, and FB’s version of the same. No one can retweet, like, or reply to your Fleets. Also, someone would have to be looking for them by tapping on your avatar. Beykpour also addressed some of the story-a-like claims in his thread too.

He began, “Every day, people come to Twitter to see what’s happening. One of the unique things about Twitter is that “what’s happening” is fueled by people sharing their thoughts openly, through Tweets. But sharing your thoughts publicly can be intimidating!”

Every day, people come to Twitter to see what’s happening. One of the unique things about Twitter is that “what’s happening” is fueled by people sharing their thoughts openly, through Tweets. But sharing your thoughts publicly can be intimidating! 🧵 — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

“We’ve been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter. Today, in Brazil only, we’re starting a test (on Android and iOS) for one of those new capabilities. It’s called Fleets,” Beykpour continued.

We’ve been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter. Today, in Brazil only, we’re starting a test (on Android and iOS) for one of those new capabilities. It’s called Fleets. pic.twitter.com/6MLs8irb0c — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

He added, “Fleets are a way to share fleeting thoughts. Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and don’t get Retweets, Likes, or public replies-- people can only react to your Fleets with DMs. Instead of showing up in people’s timelines, Fleets are viewed by tapping on your avatar.”

I know what you're thinking: “THIS SOUNDS A LOT LIKE STORIES!”. Yes, there are many similarities with the Stories format that will feel familiar to people. There are also a few intentional differences to make the experience more focused on sharing and seeing people’s thoughts. pic.twitter.com/OaGYZpChcN — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

Beykpour is trying to address the phenomenon of people sharing what they believe to be a harmless observation and then come back to their phone to discover that they’ve basically become a laughingstock. All of this has become strangely normalized as the world becomes more connected. There are probably other pressing matters that need to be addressed on Twitter, but there is some truth to what the product lead has to say. However, some of the replies are less than convinced.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.