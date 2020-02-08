Bill Nye Is Now a Fashion Model and the Internet Can't Handle It

Twitter is ablaze right now as a video of Bill Nye walking the catwalk in a fashion show. The Tik Tok video hit social media and people couldn’t wait to make some jokes about that powerful stroll down the runway. Nye was looking really spiffy in a navy blue sport coat and that signature bowtie. It looks like the other models were having fun being in the show as well. As the video started to circulate, the posts started flowing and the meme was off and running.

Nye is still the voice people go to for popular science. He delivered a scathing retort against the idea of colonizing Mars last year. ”This whole idea of terraforming Mars, as respectful as I can be, are you guys high?" Nye recently shared with USA TODAY. "We can't even take care of this planet where we live, and we're perfectly suited for it, let alone another planet. People disagree with me on this, and the reason they disagree is because they're wrong. Nobody goes to Antarctica to raise a family. You don't go there and build a park, there's just no such thing."

"Nobody's gonna go settle on Mars to raise a family and have generations of Martians," Nye continued. "It's not reasonable because it's so cold. And there is hardly any water. There's absolutely no food, and the big thing, I just remind these guys, there's nothing to breathe. When you leave your dome, you're gonna put on another dome, and I think that will get old pretty quick. Especially the smell in the spacesuit – all the Febreze you can pack, I think it will really help you up there."

please tell me what designer had bill nye walking im crying pic.twitter.com/3ZSyCxcBNv — big t (@miuyorker) February 7, 2020

Check out the best reactions to Bill Nye’s stroll down below:

