Chris Evans Posts Update Amid Coronavirus Spread

As people across the globe begin to self-quarantine due to the thread of the coronavirus, many celebrities are giving updates on their current status. So far, the biggest names in Hollywood to test positive for COVID-19 are Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and the number of postponed productions continues to grow. The latest celebrity to provide an update is Chris Evans, who revealed that he's had to "move some things around" much like everyone else. The actor doesn't list any specifics, but he was supposed to speak at SXSW, which was one of the many events that have been canceled.

"Like so many of you, unfortunately we’ve had to move some things around. We’re making plans and will keep you updated. I hope everyone is planning ahead and seeking reliable information. Stay safe!!," Evans wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

Like so many of you, unfortunately we’ve had to move some things around. We’re making plans and will keep you updated. I hope everyone is planning ahead and seeking reliable information. Stay safe!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 14, 2020

Evans’ next project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series coming to Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is also set to star Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, IT’s Jaeden Martell, Succession’s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black’s Pablo Schreiber. The show was expected to complete filming last year, so it's unlikely it will be affected by the coronavirus. It was also recently announced that Evans will be teaming up with Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, for a thriller about the Bermuda Triangle. Evans is also expected to appear in the newest film version of Little Shop of Horrors.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delayed production. Riverdale has delayed production. The Batman's production has halted. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is delayed while the film's director awaits test results. Disney parks have shut down. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. Here's a current list of the television productions that have been shut down, and here's a list of the films that have been postponed.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

