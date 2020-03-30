Taco Bell Is Giving Away One Million Free Tacos on Tuesday

With most restaurants across the country forced to temporarily switch over to takeout and drive-through models only, chains have started to get creative with ways on convincing customers to stop by. Enter Taco Bell, the nationwide chain that's about to try giving away a whole lot of tacos. Announced over the weekend, the fast-food taco joint is hoping to give away upwards of one million free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday, March 31st. The best part of it all? No purchase is necessary whatsoever. If you want a free taco, you can get a free taco.

In a statement from Taco Bell, the company makes that anyone interested in a free taco can have it, no questions asked; all you need to do on Tuesday is show up through the drive-through and you'll get a free regular Doritos Locos Tacos. On top of that, Taco Bell has committed to donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a non-profit that aims to eliminate childhood hunger across the country.

"For the past few weeks, we've been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we're giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in the statement. "I'm also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we're turning on Round Up in the drive thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too."

At participating locations, Taco Bell guests will also have the ability to round up their order to the nearest dollar and donate the overage to No Kid Hungry. The free taco promotion is being held during regular business hours at participating locations on March 31st.

It's recommended you check with your local store to see if they're open and participating as different locales currently have different ordinances at this unprecedented time.

Cover photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.