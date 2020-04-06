Harry Potter Creator JK Rowling Reveals She Suffered From COVID-19 Symptoms

✖

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has recovered from symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Rowling revealed in a tweet that she'd been experiencing COVID-19 related respiratory symptoms. She's been taking advice from her husband, a doctor, on how to relieve the symptoms. She revealed that she'd been having symptoms while sharing a video explaining how to cope with them. "Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms," she tweeted along with a YouTube video link. "For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

In a follow-up tweet, she assured her concerned fans that she has fully recovered. "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages!" she tweeted. "I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x"

Rowling wrote the seven Harry Potter novels. She made her screenwriting debut by writing the prequel movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. She also wrote the sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. She's teaming with veteran Harry Potter screenwriter Steve Kloves for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3. The film began shooting in November, but production halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With COVID-19 closing schools, Rowling announced an open license for teachers to read Harry Potter to students in via video. Rowling then launched Harry Potter at Home. The website provides quarantined individuals with entertainment from the Wizards World.

"This special Harry Potter At Home hub is where you’ll find all the latest things to keep you occupied – from special activity kits from Bloomsbury to Scholastic, to nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!) fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and more. We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom," the site's description reads. "We know that everyone is trying to keep safe at home at the moment and so, with J.K. Rowling and our friends at Audible, Bloomsbury, OverDrive, Pottermore Publishing and Scholastic, we are delighted to introduce Harry Potter At Home to help children, parents, carers and teachers add a touch of Harry Potter magic to our new daily lives."

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic for Getty Images

