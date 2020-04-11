Amazon Is Getting Roasted Through #ThingsAmazonWontDeliver on Twitter

Amazon has become the go-to marketplace for millions, especially during a time where most are discouraged from going outside and shopping via traditional methods. As such, Twitter users have quickly determined there are plenty of things you can't purchase through Amazon to get delivered straight to your door, a situation that's quickly found a spot on the trending train.

As of Saturday afternoon, thousands have tweeted about the various products they haven't been able to purchase, oftentimes to a hilarious extent. There are the people complaining Amazon won't ship them their best friends (or a significant other). Some are upset at the comically large size boxes the online retailer sporadically uses for small boxes. Others are frustrated you can't order major pieces of pop culture history through the story — like real-life lightsabers or access to The Force.

Either way, you can see some of the best (mainly safe for work) #ThingsAmazonWontDeliver tweets below: