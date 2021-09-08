Abandonded Dominos Pizza Dough Overtakes Dumpster As A Blob In Viral Post

A Louisiana woman has been capturing photos of a slowly-growing blob of pizza dough that has been expanding to overtake a dumpster at a Domino’s Pizza near her home, in the fallout from Hurricane Ida. Located in Covington, Louisiana, the Domino’s employees apparently tossed out all of their dough shortly before the storm hit, in anticipation of the resulting power outages), and it expanded slowly over the course of unattended hours or days. Amstutz first called attention to it back on September 1, but at last update, the dough was still there…even if it isn’t as impressive now.

Apparently, other trash was thrown on top of the giant bubble of dough, causing it to burst and fall. A sticky puddle of dough remains out in front of the dumpster, reaching out several feet.

NOLA.com, who picked up the story as it began to — heh — expand, said that the manager of the Domino’s in question had no comment at the time. Typically, employees at retail and service companies, especially those managed by large corporations, are discouraged from talking to the press, lest they be confused as speaking for the company.

“I’m really just happy it’s making so many people laugh at such a stressful time,” Amstutz commented on one of the photos, which have attracted thousands of views and hundreds of comments in the past week.

The dough rose as a result of prolonged exposure to the heat and humidity of post-storm Louisiana, and likely fell either becuase it spread itself too thin and popped like an over-inflated balloon, or because other trash was added to the dumpster.