Amazon Shipping Non-Essential Items Again

✖

After nearly two months of prioritizing essential items for customers, Amazon has announced it will be again accepting frequent shipments of items it considers non-essential. While this should help bring some of the shipping times back to normal, the retail giant warns it will be a casual roll out over the coming weeks so some hiccups are still to be expected along the way. This means most items you've been seeing out of stock over the past few months should be available sooner than initially thought.

“We appreciate our selling partners’ patience as we prioritize products for customers and adhere to extensive health and safety measures in our fulfillment centers to protect our employees,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC. “We will share more details with our selling partners later this week.”

The Wall Street Journal first broke the news.

While third-party sellers were able to still sell items the retailer considered non-essential, the sellers were required to package and ship the items themselves without the use of Amazon's warehouse or logistics systems. Now that those sellers will be able to send their items back to Amazon, shoppers can definitely expect quicker shipping times and fulfillment.

The conglomerate first announced it'd be focusing on essential items starting March 17th, a group that included baby products, health and household, beauty and personal care, grocery, industrial and scientific, and pet supplies. "We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock," Amazon announced at the time. "With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and ship these products to customers."

Amazon currently doesn't have a public-facing plan of which sellers will be able to begin shipping items back to Amazon warehouses, or for that matter, which items they can start reshipping.

Cover photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.